Taapsee Pannu speaks on online release of Thappad and its box-office run

thappad-movie
Taapsee Pannu's film Thappad released on February 28. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the film did not get to complete its desired run at the box office and had to be taken off from theatres across India. While the box-office run was short lived, Thappad received a good word of mouth.

The film has now gone digital and was released on May 1 on Amazon Prime.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Taapsee revealed that she is happy the film is now available to the masses especially when domestic abuse cases across the country have seen a rise.

Taapsee Pannu, however, mentioned that the film got its due and a larger number of audience can finally view it as per their convenience.

The movie deals with Taapee’s character's fight for justice over ‘just one slap’ by her husband. It earned over Rs 30 crore at the box office, apart from massive critical acclaim. 

