{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Prayer meet for Rishi Kapoor held at his residence

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Prayer meet for Rishi Kapoor held at his residence
SHARE

A prayer meeting was held on Sunday for actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away earlier this week after battling leukemia.

The prayer session was held at the late veteran actor's residence in Mumbai.

A picture is also doing the rounds on the internet in which Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor are seen sitting next to the former's photograph.

Ranbir is seen wearing a red tilak and saffron coloured turban. Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima, who could not be in Mumbai on time to attend her father's last rites, reached the city on Saturday night. She travelled all the way from Delhi to Mumbai via road.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30 at the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES