Kannada Gothilla: This Bangalore love story will appeal to all!

When Anjali Menon made Bangalore Days with Benguluru as the major premise, the film was loved for some stunningly subtle moments which could be relatable for every Malayali settled there. Now, yet another short film on similar premise is garnering the right attention.

Titled Kannada Gothilla – Oru Bangalore love story, the short film is a light-hearted tale of a Malayali girl and a Kannadiga guy living together at their Bangalore home discreetly.

Directed and written by Rini Salam, the short film opens with Mohanlal's popular dialogue from the film Thenmavin Kombath. The video then shows a bitter sweet day from their life.

Authentic in dialogue and characterisation, the short film also boasts of good performances from the cast led by Vikas and Rinku.

It's refreshing to watch as the frames set by Sunil, editing by Ronak Singh and music by Melvin Michael gives the right vibe.

Watch it here: