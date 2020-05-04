Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya gives tribute to workers during Coronavirus

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's little girl Aaradhya paid tribute to coronavirus warriors in a sketch that she made recently.

The drawing created by Aaradhya was shared on social media by her mother and has been liked by many. The drawing shows Aaradhya standing with her parents, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan. On the top half, Aaradhya has drawn doctors, nurses, armed forces personnel, police, teachers and journalists. She has also signed her name on the bottom right-hand corner.

Urging families to stay at home as essential service providers take the center-stage during these difficult times, she also shared the message of maintaining hygiene by drawing hand sanitizers and soaps in the image and advocated the use of protective masks as well.

