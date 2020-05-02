Vijay Deverakonda hasn't seen Kabir Singh, here's why

Telugu actor Vijay Devarakonda has revealed that he has not yet watched Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, which is the Hindi remake of his blockbuster movie Arjun Reddy. He says he will watch it soon.

In an interview with India Today Television, the actor revealed that he hasn't watched Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of his hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy, yet.

Vijay Deverakonda said, "If Shahid Kapoor hadn't justified the character played by me in Arjun Reddy, I am sure Kabir Singh wouldn't have been successful. However, I haven't watched the film yet. I have been working madly for a while, and I hardly have time to catch up with films."

He added, "Even if I get that little time, I would watch new films rather than watching films which I know in and out."

When asked if he was supposed to play the lead in the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, he said, "It's true that I was initially approached by the production house for the Hindi remake of the film. However, I turned down the offer as I didn't want to do it all over again."

The Shahid Kapoor-starrer opened to superb response and went on to shatter the record of its original version – Arjun Reddy.

