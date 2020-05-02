{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Sonam Kapoor misses her 'brat' siblings Rhea and Harshvardhan

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

sonam-siblings
SHARE

As there are restrictions to move around because of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, actress Sonam K. Ahuja says she is missing her siblings -- Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Sonam took to Instagram, where she shared a monochrome photograph, which seems to be from her wedding celebrations.

"See you soon brats.. miss you more than you guys can imagine," she wrote.

Sonam tied the knot with her long-time beau Anand Ahuja in 2018. The grand wedding celebrations were attended by celebrities like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar.

She was last seen on screen in "The Zoya Factor" (2019), an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name, which follows the story of a girl, Zoya Solanki, who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES