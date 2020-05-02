Rishi Kapoor video from ICU enrages Bollywood but here's the truth behind the viral video!

A leaked video of late actor Rishi Kapoor, as he fought for life in his last hours in the ICU, has enraged many Bollywood celebrities.

In the video that has been doing the rounds of social media, intensive care unit staff can be seen sneakily recording as the veteran actor struggles.

Reacting to such forwarded video clip, several celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Karan Wahi and Mini Mathur called out the hospital for staff negligence.

Without mentioning the particular leaked video, Arjun wrote: "The choice is not to post something is sometimes as important as to be the first to post something. Images have a lot of power lest we forget.

Well, the video is real, it isn't taken on April 29, 2020. Rishi Kapoor was last admitted to the Reliance Foundation Hosiptal after complaining of breathlessness. In fact, the same video was uploaded on YouTube by DK Sanu, the singer in the video on February 28, 2020.



Rishi Kapoor breathed his last at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. He was battling cancer since 2018.