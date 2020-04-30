World's biggest film festivals join for free YouTube 10-day fest

To aid efforts to battle the novel coronavirus pandemic, major film festivals around the world will unite for a 10-day-long global streaming event on YouTube.

On Monday, the event was announced by YouTube and Tribeca Enterprises, which is responsible for organising the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

We Are One: A Global Film Festival will be streaming for free movies which have been shown at some of the major festivals in the world. It would be including Tribeca, Cannes, Venice, Berlin, London, Karlovy Vary, Locarno, Marrakech, San Sebastian, Toronto and Tokyo.



Jio Mami Mumbai Film Festival would be representing India.

Various features such as documentaries and panel discussion will be included in the screening and would be available on the site youtube.com/weareone.

In the coming weeks, schedule would be finalized.

Robert Kyncl who is the Chief Business Officer, Youtube added his statement in the press release that it is one of the event which has never been done before and we are extremely delighted and feel proud to be home to this festival.

Variety reported that all of the films would be shown without any commercials. It would also aim at making donations for the relief work of COVID-19. In addition to this, variety also said there would be no replacement for standalone festivals which have not been cancelled yet. The event includes Cannes, Venice and Toronto.

Variety said that while there are doubts prevailing whether Cannes will take place in the month of June or July as per an announcement made earlier. Venice has declared that it will be held in the early September in a “hybrid physical-digital program if necessary”.