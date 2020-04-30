Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan: This scene from D-Day goes viral after death of actors

A day after the demise of Irrfan Khan, film lovers were shocked at the death of another popular, veteran actor, Rishi Kapoor on Thursday.

Many referred it as a bad time for Indian cinema industry as we lost two of its most talented artistes over just a span of two days.

A few other fans also shared pictures of Rishi and Irrfan from the only film they ever did together, 2013’s D-Day.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, D-Day released in 2013.



Rishi played Iqbal Seth Aka Goldman, an underworld don modelled on Dawood Ibrahim while Irrfan played undercover RAW agent Wali Khan in the film. Irrfan was tasked to find and bring Goldman back to India by the agency in Nikkhil Advani’s acclaimed film.

Talking about working with Rishi, Irrfan had told Filmfare in an interview: “My cousin is his ultimate fan, though I have watched all his movies. I never thought I had it in me to be a Rishi Kapoor. He is hot liquid. He has worked on cultivating his craft so well and he is one of those stars you never have enough of, even if he is doing the same thing, movie after movie. I think that’s what makes his second innings so spectacular. He doesn’t have to be a star anymore, so he is having a blast being an actor.”



D-Day is one of the best films is the careers of both Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor.

