Defying norms of stardom, Rishi Kapoor exuded intense warmth

For Rishi Kapoor, the launch pad to cinema was his cradle itself. Born in an illustrious Bollywood family, a foray into the industry was an obvious shoo-in.

But what made Rishi Kapoor a class act was his sheer artistic talent that bequeathed a unique style.

Rishi Kapoor marked his entry in Indian cinema by appearing in a song in the 1955 flick Shree 420, directed by his father and the doyen of Indian filmdom, Raj Kapoor.

However, it was Raj Kapoor's magnum opus 'Mera Naam Joker' that discovered the actor in Rishi Kapoor.

Young Rishi took home the national award for the best child actor for his performance in 'Mera Naam Joker'.

Romantic hero

'Bobby' directed by Raj Kapoor and released in 1973 was a milestone in the veteran actor's film career and determined his course in Indian cinema.

The movie established Rishi Kapoor as a romantic hero. Yash Chopra's 1976 blockbuster 'Kabhie Kabhie' cemented his turf.

However, he never limited himself to romance alone and did action thrillers in 70s and 80s. 'Amar Akbar Anthony' (1977), directed by Manmohan Desai, where he played the character of Akbar Illhabadi saw him put up a sterling show along with Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna, who were by then phenomenons in the industry.

Cinema of those times evolved around a sprinkling of romance action and drama, which inevitable satiated the appetite of movie buffs.

Rishi Kapoor's movies had absorbing stories characterised by intense drama.

This earned him an distinct identity.

Quest for story and drama

Many of the films, which had him in the lead roles, didn't sway the box office much.

But they all had a fine thread that fully engaged the audience.

Subhash Ghai 1980 movie 'Karz' saw Rishi in the lead role spearheading a course of events that lend a roller-coaster ride of drama and twists for the viewers.

The 1982 film 'Yeh Vada Raha' directed by Kapil Kapoor and based on the American film, 'The Promise' is a poignant love story.

The musical entertainer showcased one of the best performances by Rishi Kapoor as well as Tina Munim.

Ramesh Sippy's 1985 blockbuster 'Sagar', in which Rishi had Kamal Haasan as his co-star, celebrated the power of story telling.

'Prem Rog' (1982) and 'Tawaif' (1985) explores subtle nuances and sparkling histrionics that the veteran actor was able deliver.

A natural actor

Though most of his successful films were multi-starrers, he didn't have to battle for space.

Rishi Kapoor's versatile performances were packed with cheerfulness, pathos and adventures. Though Harmesh Malhotra's 'Nagina' (1986), Yash Chopra's 'Chandni' (1989), Randhir Kapoor's 'Henna' (1991) - which Raj Kapoor began but couldn't finish – or Raj Kanwar's 'Deewana' (1992) boosted female leads, Rishi Kapoor laid out strong platform for the narratives to make it unmistakably prominent.

Different approach

He made it big at a time when action flicks ruled the roost. Yet, Rishi Kapoor stood out as a distinct figure, according a new and different meaning to the art of cinema.

That could be the reason why his name could weave a magic spanning more than five decades. He made his presence felt in several films made in recent years even amid his fight with cancer.

He joined Amitabh Bachchan on screen after 27 year for the film 102 'Not Out' (2018), directed by Umesh Shukla.

Jeethu Joseph's The body (2019) will be his last released film.

As an actor and as an unassuming personality, Rishi Kapoor will be remembered for setting a unique pattern on screen as well as for a charming and warm approach towards everyone in real life.

That is something which no one can ever emulate.