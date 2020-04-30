RIP Rishi Kapoor: Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan pay tributes

A day after Irrfan's demise, Indian cinema has lost another legend, Rishi Kapoor. The veteran actor, aged 67 passed away on Thursday.

Superstar Rajinikanth took to Twitter to pay his tribute to the iconic star.

He wrote, "Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend #RishiKapoor (sic)."

Kamal Haasan too took to Twitter to pay his tribute to his dearest friend and wrote, "Cant believe it. Chintu ji @chintskap. (Mr.Rishi Kapoor) was always ready with a smile. We had mutual love and respect. Will miss my friend. My heartfelt condolence to the family. (sic)."

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had been battling cancer for two years.