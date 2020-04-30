Wish I belonged in your time: Priya Varrier gets emotional on Rishi Kapoor's demise

Bollywood's veteran star Rishi Kapoor passed away at a hospital in Mumbai after battling with cancer for two years.

Many celebrities are expressing their shock and are sending out heartfelt condolences.

Actress and wink sensation Priya Prakash Varrier too recalled the day when Rishi Kapoor made her and millions of her fans very happy.

Rishi Kapoor predicted, 'huge stardom' for her.

In 2018, Rishi had Tweeted, “I predict huge Stardom for this girl. Priya Warrier. So expressive,coy coquettish yet innocent. My dear Priya, you going to give all others in your age group a run for their money. God Bless and the best to you! Mere time mein naheen ayeen aap! Kyon? Lol.”

Priya Prakash Varrier sharing a screenshot of the tweet recalled the day and feels sad that she could not meet him even once.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "I can’t even begin to tell you how much these words mean to me.They motivate and help me have faith even when I refuse to believe in myself.It is one thing I shall cherish forever. I wish me apke time mein hoti aur bas ek baar apse milti...May your soul rest in peace sir." (sic.)