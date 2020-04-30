Prithviraj Sukumaran recalls how Rishi Kapoor never called him by his name

The country lost yet another finest actors of the Indian cinema industry. Social media is abuzz with tributes and prayers for Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away on Thursday.

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran too took to social media to express grief on the demise of Rishi Kapoor.

The actor, director, and producer recalled the time when he had shared screen space with the veteran actor in 2013 drama-thriller 'Aurangzeb.'

Further, Prithvi also revealed that Rishi Kapoor never called him by his name as it was similar with his grandfather’s name Prithviraj Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Prithvi's wife and producer Supriya Menon too shared a pic of her husband along with Rishi Kapoor from the sets of the movie.

She also mentioned that they had the opportunity to meet the legend during Aurangzeb shoot and recalled how his acting and dance move entertained us.