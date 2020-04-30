Irrfan Khan's son Babil posts heartfelt note, thanks everyone for condolences

Actor Irrfan Khan left the world on Wednesday and movie lovers across the world are finding it hard to sink in with the reality.

Now, Irrfan’s elder son Babil has thanked all for their support and condolence messages as his family is faced with the most difficult challenge.

He wrote: "I’m deeply grateful for all the condolences you beautiful friends are pouring in for me. Although I hope you understand that right now I’m not being able to reply because my vocabulary is dizzy. I will get back to each one of you but just not right now. Thank you so much. I love you." (sic)

In March 2018, Irrfan revealed he had been diagnosed with a rare kind of cancer neuroendocrine tumour. After undergoing extensive treatment in London, Irrfan returned to India on April 2 last year.