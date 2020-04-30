{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Alia Bhatt visits Rishi Kapoor's family at hospital, funeral today

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

rishi-kapoor-alia-ranbir
SHARE

Actress Alia Bhatt was spotted in her car, leaving the Mumbai hospital where veteran actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday.

Rishi’s last rites will be performed at Chandanwadi crematorium in Kalbadevi on Thursday afternoon.

Alia Bhatt is the girlfriend of Rishi’s actor son, Ranbir Kapoor.

There were rumours earlier this year that Ranbir and Alia will get married in 2020. Though the couple never confirmed the rumours. However, Rishi approved or Ranbir’s relationship with Alia.

“It’s Ranbir’s life. Who he wants to get married to is his prerogative,” he had said in an interview. “Neetu likes her, I like her, Ranbir likes her. Get it? I can’t be judgmental. After all, my uncles Shammiji (Shammi Kapoor) and Shashiji (Shashi Kapoor) and I chose our life partners. Ranbir is entitled to choose his,” Rishi had added.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.