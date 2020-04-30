Alia Bhatt visits Rishi Kapoor's family at hospital, funeral today

Actress Alia Bhatt was spotted in her car, leaving the Mumbai hospital where veteran actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday.

Rishi’s last rites will be performed at Chandanwadi crematorium in Kalbadevi on Thursday afternoon.

Alia Bhatt is the girlfriend of Rishi’s actor son, Ranbir Kapoor.

There were rumours earlier this year that Ranbir and Alia will get married in 2020. Though the couple never confirmed the rumours. However, Rishi approved or Ranbir’s relationship with Alia.

“It’s Ranbir’s life. Who he wants to get married to is his prerogative,” he had said in an interview. “Neetu likes her, I like her, Ranbir likes her. Get it? I can’t be judgmental. After all, my uncles Shammiji (Shammi Kapoor) and Shashiji (Shashi Kapoor) and I chose our life partners. Ranbir is entitled to choose his,” Rishi had added.