'Ponmagal Vandhal' OTT premiere effect: Malayalam filmmakers too eye digital platforms

Malayalam filmmakers are also eyeing new platforms after it was announced that Tamil film Ponmagal Vandhal, starring Jyothika, is set to be released first on Amazon Prime next month. This dramatic shift to OTT platforms during the COVID-19 lockdown has triggered a huge controversy in the Tamil film industry.

Theatres in Kerala were shut as several movies such as ‘Kunjali Marakkar’, ‘Kilometres and Kilometres’, ‘Kunjeldho’, ‘Malik’, ‘Vaanku’, ‘Halal Love Story’, and ‘Mohan Kumar fans’ were gearing up for release.

Producers are of the opinion that if Tamil movies can make the jump to OTT platforms from theatres, then Malayalam can also follow suit. However, no such talks have been initiated by companies such as Amazon and Netflix.

"I spent nearly Rs 26 crore for two movies. And another Rs 60 lakh on promotions when the theatres were shut. If I am able to get back my money, I will definitely sell the movie to OTT platforms," said a popular producer, on condition of anonymity.

Theatre owners in Tamil Nadu have raised a banter of protest against the decision to release the Jyothika-starrer on Amazon Prime instead of the theatres.

The film was bank-rolled by 2D Entertainment, owned by Jyothika’s husband Suriya.

The theatre owners have threatened that they would ban Suriya's movies if Jyothika's film is premiered on Amazon Prime.

However, Malayalam producers point out that the situation in Tamil and Malayalam film industries is very different. There are 300 screens in Malayalam. The practice of giving advance for new movies is also slowly being done away with. In such a situation, the producers can take a call, they contend.

It remains to be seen whether the COVID-19 lockdown will cause a drastic change in the traditional movie release practices.