Oscars say streaming-only films are eligible for Academy Awards this year

Los Angeles: The organizers of the Oscars said on Tuesday that films released only on streaming platforms would be eligible for Academy Awards next year because of the disruptions to the industry caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The change, announced in a statement by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, follows the closure of movie theaters across the United States.

Previously, a movie had to have been screened in a movie theater in Los Angeles for at least seven days in order to be eligible for Oscar consideration.

The Academy also announced other changes to the awards. Sound mixing and sound editing categories will now be combined into one award. Films qualifying for the music (original score) category must comprise a minimum of 60% original music, while sequels and franchise films must have a minimum of 80% new music.

The 93rd annual Academy Awards are scheduled to take place February 28, 2021.