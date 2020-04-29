When Irrfan Khan wanted to live for his wife after the cancer treatment

It was a sad day for celebs and film lovers all around the world with renowned actor Irrfan Khan passing away at the age of 53.

Irrfan had been battling with life-threatening cancer for a very long time and while under treatment he had said that if he gets to live a long and healthy life he would like to dedicate his life’s second innings to his wife Sutapa Deb.

Irrfan had said that the only good thing that came out of his illness is that fact that his family has come a lot more close to each other.

Opening up about the same, Irrfan has said that his fondest memory about his illness is that he got to see his children evolve as individuals.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Khan said, “The best part is that I have had all the time literally to see them evolve. A crucial time for a teenager, like the younger one. The older one isn’t a teenager anymore. What to say about Sutapa (wife)? She is there 24/7. She has evolved in care-giving and if I get to live, I want to live for her. She is the reason for me to keep at it still.”

He further said, “It’s been a roller-coaster ride, a memorable one. Happy moments were underlined because of the inherent uncertainty. We cried a little and laughed a lot. We became one huge body. You screen out noises …You are selective about what you want to filter in. I have gone through tremendous anxiety but have somehow managed to control it, then, let go. You are playing hopscotch all the time.”

The Bollywood star leaves behind his wife Sutapa Sikdar. The couple married on February 23, 1995. They met while studying at NSD university.

Speaking about her husband to India Today, Sutapa had said: "He was always focused. I remember when he would come home, he would head straight for the bedroom, sit on the floor, and read books. The rest of us would be hanging around gossiping."

Babil and Ayan are Irrfan's two sons.