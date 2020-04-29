{{head.currentUpdate}}

Irrfan Khan was disturbed after losing his mother three days back

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away three days after his mother left the world. Saeeda Begum, 80, had passed away on Saturday. She was suffering from various age-related ailments for long.

Irrfan Khan could not take part in the last rites of his mother due to coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

Saeeda Begum has three sons — Irrfan Khan, Salman and Imran. Salman, in an interview with a news daily said that his mother had been ill but on Saturday the condition worsened. He also revealed that she had inquired about Irrfan Bhai's health recently.
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, 53, loses fight against cancer

Reportedly, Irrfan was disturbed since then and his health condition was worsening.

In fact, the actor paid his last respects to his mother Saeeda Begum through video conference.

Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with cancer in May, 2018.

