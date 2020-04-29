Observed you like a student and a fan: Dulquer shares fondest memories with Irrfan Khan

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan died at the age of 53 in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Wednesday.

The film fraternity paid tributes to the late actor on their social media pages. While many shared stills from his movies and his old interview clips, Dulquer Salmaan reminisced his days with Irrfan Khan.

Dulquer was seen sharing screen space with Irrfan in his debut Bollywood movie Karwaan.

Taking a few pics, Dulquer revealed that Irrfan made everyone feel like family.

“Can’t wrap my head around this. You were this humongous talent, a living legend, an international movie star. And yet, you treated all of us on Karwaan and everyone you met, as equals. By some ease of your nature, you made us all feel like family,” he said.

Dulquer also mentioned that throughout the shoot, he constantly smiled because of Irrfan.

He added, “You were kind, witty, charming, curious, inspired, compassionate and always fun. I observed you the entire time like a student and a fan. Thanks to you, all through shoot I had a constant smile plastered on my face. I laughed endlessly, struggled to keep a straight face,and so often stared at you in absolute awe.

In return you always had that grin. That amused grin at the world. Almost like it surprised you at all times. It’s how I’ll always remember you.”