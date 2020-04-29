RIP Irrfan Khan: 5 best performances of the king of modern Bollywood classic

Irrfan Khan is undeniably one of the best actors that Bollywood has ever seen. Irrfan, not just carved a niche for himself by delivering performances which were not just a breath of fresh air but the kind of roles he took up always managed to prove his acting mettle.

His last film was Angrezi Medium and he made sure to make his fans giggling over his one-liners in spite of his bad health condition he was going through.

Let's take a look at some of his best films from Bollywood:

Paan Singh Tomar

Paan Singh Tomar is one such brilliant example of his acting skills. He played the athlete who resorts to arms to exact revenge from the corrupt system and its structures.

Maqbool

With the role in Maqbool, Irrfan made the audience fall in love with him. He played the titular role of Miyan Maqbool, styled on Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

Haasil

Haasil, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia remains a top favourite among Irrfan fans. The actor played a student leader who grew up from a friend, philosopher, and guide to a murderer, abductor, and a ticking time bomb-- with great conviction.

The Lunchbox

Irrfan's role in this movie will bring a smile on one's face. He played a widower and the story depicted an unusual friendship through lunchbox.

Karwaan

Despite getting a half-baked character in Karwaan, Irrfan breathes life into the film with his role. He gives impeccable performance with his trademark piercing gaze.