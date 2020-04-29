Jose and his Mariam: Trollers make Chemban's wedding pics viral!

Finally, Jose got his Mariam! That's how trollers described after Mollywood's talented actor Chemban Vinod Jose got married to Mariam. Jose and Mariam is reffered to his movie Porinju Mariyam Jose where he played the role of Jose in the Joshiy directorial.

Amid lockdown, the actor announced that he tied the knot with Mariam Thomas and shared a pic on his social media handle.

Though the wedding was a hush hush event, Mollywood stars wished the actor on his big day. Many also shared his wedding pic where he was seen all smiles with his wife.

The couple got married according to the special marriage act at Angamaly sub registrar office.

With lockdown regulations, only five people including Lijo Jose Pellissery, IB Sreejith and Anson Antony were present at the event.

Close sources to the couple revealed that Chemban Vinod had met Mariam through Lijo and later friendship blossomed and they fell for each other.

Mariam hails from Karukachal, Kottayam and is a psychologist by profession.