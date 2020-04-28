Samantha gets a sweet birthday surprise from husband Naga Chaitanya

Actress Samantha Akkineni has turned 33 onTuesday. This time since the coronavirus lockdown is in effect, Samantha celebrated her birthday with her loved ones present around.

Her husband and actor Naga Chaitanya did make the occasion very special for her by baking a cake at home. Seems like, Naga Chaitanya looked up the recipe online and baked what looked like a chocolate cake.

Samantha shared adorable pictures and videos from the time Naga Chaitanya took to kitchen duties. We can see the couple's adorable pet dog Hash also looking forward to what was happening in the kitchen.

Samantha shared pics from the time on her social media handle and we are all hearts for the couple's intimate and romantic moments.

The duo tied the knot on 7th October 2017 and their pictures were a rage on the internet.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya were last seen together in the 2019 film Majili, in which they played onscreen husband and wife.