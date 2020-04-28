Tuesday throwback: Watch Mohanlal and Suchitra's wedding video as they celebrate 32 years of togetherness

Mohanlal and Suchitra, the star couple of Mollywood is celebrating their 32nd year of togetherness on Tuesday.

The couple tied the knot on April 28th, 1988 in the actor's hometown, Trivandrum. It was a love cum arranged marriage for the couple.

Today, we take you through the wedding video of the star couple.

The wedding video witnessed the presence of almost all celebs back then including Mammootty.

According to Mohanlal, his wife, who is his biggest fan, used to sent greeting cards and flowers to him before marriage. Initially, the wedding was cancelled as the horoscopes of the couple didn't match, but later the astrologer was proven to be wrong.

Mohanlal has always opened up about how Suchitra supported him to build a successful career. He states that it is his wife who takes care of the complete needs of his kids and parents, and that has helped him to concentrate more on his career.

Suchitra has always stayed strong with her dear husband during all the tough times.

Suchitra is the daughter of veteran Tamil film producer Balaji. Mohanlal was born to Viswanathan Nair, a former law secretary and Santhakumary Amma.