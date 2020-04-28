Malavika Mohanan calls out sexist tweet, deletes it later

Actress Malavika Mohanan faced public ire after she called out a sexist tweet. Malavika Mohanan got offended after a fan page of actor Vijay recently tweeted a sketch.

The image featured cartoon versions of the Master movie crew, where the woman in question (Malavika) is seen in the kitchen, while the men including Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and others seem to be relaxing.

She tweeted: "The task of a woman even in a hypothetical 'movie house' is to cook? When will gender roles die? Sigh."

The tweet was followed by a slew of hate message from fans of superstar Vijay telling her that she has "crossed the limit". They started trolling her, forcing her to delete the tweet.

Singer and me-too movement activist Chinmayi expressed solidarity with the actor and tweeted: "I have been at the receiving end of hate just for saying "I like xyz film", nothing else. From that day on, I stopped saying which film I like."

Abusing a woman because she has an opinion that goes against several men’s opinion is not a ‘silly matter’ neither. Neither is it a waste of time.

Social media users have also constantly shamed women and children in the families of even MEN they disagree with 1/2 — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) April 27, 2020

She tweeted: "A professional actor questions a fan-made illustration for portraying HER ‘role' in a way SHE didn't like. She gets bullied, abused and harassed into deleting her tweet."

Vijay’s much-awaited Master was scheduled to hit theatres on April 9. However, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the movie’s release has been postponed.