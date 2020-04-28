Kangana turns 14 in Bollywood, recalls her 1st best actress award

Actress Kangana Ranaut made her Bollywood debut exactly 14 years ago with Anurag Basus Gangster. She went down memory lane and recalled how she had no funds to travel to receive her first best actress award.

On 14th anniversary of her debut film, Kangana revealed how she won best actress award for the film and didn't have finances even to travel to Singapore to collect her award, and a friend collected it on her behalf.

She said, "I had no idea that I was nominated. When the team was leaving for the event, they asked me about my travel plans. I had no idea how to go to Singapore, where to stay, and I was too embarrassed to even ask my crew about ticket prices. So I missed that opportunity."

"When I won, Bobby Singh, DOP of 'Gangster' and 'Queen', who is sadly no more, called and said he is getting my trophy. I was thrilled and it's one of my fondest memories," she added.

Over the past 14 years, Kangana has won three National Awards -- as Best Supporting Actress in 2009 for Fashion, and Best Actress awards for Queen (2015) and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2016). She is a recipient of Padma Shri, besides numerous popular film awards.

Her upcoming projects include Thalaivi, where she essays late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa, besides the action film Dhaakad and Tejas, where she plays an Air Force Pilot.