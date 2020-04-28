Actor Chemban Vinod gets married to Mariam

Actor-writer Chemban Vinod Jose entered into wedlock on Tuesday. The actor himself shared the news through his social media pages.

Chemban Vinod Jose got married to Mariam Thomas.

A native of Kottayam, Mariam is a psychologist by profession.

Meanwhile, this is the Chemban Vinod's second marriage. He was earlier married to Sunitha who is in the US, and has a son John Chris Chemban.

Looks like it was a hush hush wedding due to Coronavirus and lockdown.

A selfie of the couple inside a car is doing the rounds on social media and it is said to have been taken immediately after the official registering their wedding.

Chemban Vinod made his debut in the film Nayakkan directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery in 2010. The actor has played several notable roles as villain, hero, and comedian.