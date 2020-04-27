Samvritha Sunil spotted: Poornima's throwback pic is delightful indeed!

What better to do than dig up some old pictures when in self-quarantine during the lockdown period. Poornima Indrajith had been sharing a couple of throwback pics since quite sometime.

Recently, she shared throwback pics from her sister's wedding ceremony. While the pic had everyone in the family, her younger daughter Nakshatra was missing and many expressed their wish to see her little daughter.

Now, the actress and host took to Instagram and shared a couple of more pics from the wedding ceremony.

In one of the pics, Poornima is seen holding her kid and in another, we get to see a cute pic of her elder daughter Prarthana too.

Interestingly, she also shared yet another pic, where we get to see the Sukumaran family. There are mother Mallika Sukumaran, Prithviraj, Supriya and Indrajith behind. And one could also spot Samvritha Sunil too in the pic. Samvritha is looking on as Prithvi is seen playing with Prarthana.

Lovely throwback indeed!

Meanwhile, Prarthana made her singing debut with the song for the 2017 movie, 'The Great Father'. She sang ‘Ko Ko Kozhi’ along with her younger sister Nakshathra. Prarthana also sang for the Manju Warrier starrer movie, 'Mohanlal'.