We don't need any sort of publicity: Manikandan Achari post-wedding with Anjali

Malayalam actor Manikandan R Achari says that his marriage gained too much publicity and it kick-started negative propaganda.

The actor who rose to fame by successfully portraying the character of Balan in the movie Kammattipadam, tied the knot with Anjaly at a temple in Tripunithura on Sunday. The actor had avoided the marriage ceremony and handed over the amount that he set aside for the function to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to support the state's efforts to fight the COVID-19.

The amount was handed over to M Swaraj, the MLA of Tripunithura assembly constituency soon after the wedding and since then the photos and videos from the temple have been doing the rounds on social media. While many congratulated the star, some also even termed it as a publicity stunt.

Talking about it to Onmanorama, Manikandan responded by saying, “My marriage gained too much publicity that it kick-started negative propaganda. There are some narrow-minded people who allege that we are staging publicity stunt. We personally don't need such sort of a publicity. We choose to stay away from media for the time being.”



He further added, “I assure you, me and my wife will reappear in front of cameras and flashlights through more meaningful things. Moreover, social commitment is not a one-time performance.”

The wedding date was finalised six months back and the couple decided to not postpone it due to lockdown.