Mollywood actresses go make-up free during coronavirus lockdown

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the divas from the world of showbiz are giving that much-needed rest to their skin by staying away from makeup as they practise self-isolation.

Looks like many of Mollywood's leading ladies are swearing by complete no makeup days in quarantine. The 21-day nationwide lockdown has given them a chance to take good care of their skin just how they keep themselves fit by regularly working out.

In the time of coronavirus outbreak, some of our favourite actresses are taking to social to give their fans a sneak-peak of their unfiltered and makeup-free avatar.

Navya Nair

Aishwarya Lekshmi

Nikhila Vimala

Namitha Pramod

Parvathy

Bhavana

Unni maya

Anna Ben

Ananya