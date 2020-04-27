Dulquer Salmaan reacts after trolls attack his family over 'Prabhakara' scene in Varane Avashyamund

Actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan took to his social media handle on Sunday to release an apology after trolls attacked his family over a scene in his recent film Varane Avashyamund.

Dulquer Salmaan took the step after he was mercilessly trolled by a group of netizens for using the name 'Prabhakaran' for a dog's character.

For the unversed, the scene had Suresh Gopi, child actor Sarvajith Santhosh Sivan, and a dog where when asked for a name for the dog, Suresh Gopi's character Major Unnikrishnan finds a name and calls him 'Prabhakara', to which he happily responds.

This particular scene had irked a group of Tamil audiences who felt that this scene insulted the LTTE leader, Velupillai Prabhakaran.

In his post, Dulquer attached the video reference to make his point clear on the 'Prabhakaran' scene.

"A lot of people have brought to my notice that the Prabhakaran joke in Varane Avashyamund is insulting to the Tamizh people. It was not intentional. The joke is a reference to an older Malayalam film Pattana Pravesham and is a common Meme in Kerala. It is a common name in Kerala as well so it wasn't directed at any person living or dead as our disclaimer mentions in the beginning of the film. Most people reacting are doing so without watching the film and are trying to spread hate. Hating on me and my director Anoop we can accept. Kindly keep it to us and not our fathers or senior actors from the film. I apologise to all of the good and kind tamizh people who felt offended. I have never intended to offend anyone through my films or my words. It's genuinely a misunderstanding.", wrote the actor-producer.

He also mentioned how some people have been dragging his family too in this regard. “Some of you are being extremely abusive, threatening, deliberately hurtful, and insulting family along with us. I wish that weren't so.", added Dulquer Salmaan.

The Anoop Sathyan directorial marked the return of the hit pair Suresh Gopi and Shobana after a hiatus of 14 years and also marked Dulquer's maiden production.

The film recently had its digital release and since then had been getting wide applauds.