Manikandan Achari ties knot in a simple ceremony

Amid the lockdown restrictions, actor Manikandan Achari got married in a simple ceremony at the Erur Ayyambillikavu Bhagavathy temple. Anjaly, a native of Pettah, is the bride. The wedding ceremony was attended by only the close relatives of the bride and groom.

The couple who cancelled the wedding reception donated the money they kept aside to the Chief Minister's distress relief fund. The amount was handed over to M Swaraj MLA. The couple has been engaged since the last six months.

Manikandan had earlier shared a message for his fans about his wedding on the social media, “I have decided to get married in a simple temple ceremony in presence of only our close relatives. I hope your prayers and wishes would be with us. We could celebrate this wedding on Facebook. I expect your wholehearted support.”

Manikandan Achari became a popular face in Malayalam cinema after his award winning performance in the movie Kammattipadam directed by Rajeev Ravi. The actor had donned many amazing roles in other languages as well. Last year, he debuted in Tamil through super star Rajinikanth's Petta.