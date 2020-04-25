Had there been a lockdown decades ago, could have spent time with father: Sudheer Karamana

Thiruvananthapuram: If there is one person that actor Sudheer Karamana misses during the lockdown period, it is his father, the late actor Karamana Janardanan Nair. Sudheer says he could have spent some amazing moments with his father had there been a lockdown two decades ago.

Be in acting or in his personal life, his father had always been Sudheer’s greatest inspiration. Sudheer recalls how they have never seen their father enjoying some free time. Karamana was an extremely busy actor working simultaneously in movies and drama. Besides, he had a regular job as well.

It’s been twenty years since Karamana Janardanan Nair, who acted in main stream and parallel movies, bid adieu to this world. He was loved by the audience and noted film makers preferred him in their movies.

Besides acting, Janardanan Nair worked as an assistant commissioner in the provident fund department as well. He was mostly placed in Tamil Nadu and in the northern states. He would hardly get a week to relax at home amid busy schedules and juggling multiple careers.

His kids would see him only during this time. Karamana Janardanan Nair passed away on 24 April 2000 at his hometown. All his children had gathered at his house at Indira Nagar in Peroorkada recently to pay their respects to their father’s memory.

They spent time with their mother and enjoyed some intimate family moments. Meanwhile, Sudheer has been in home quarantine since the filming of his movies got cancelled due to the lockdown.