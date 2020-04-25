Ravi Vallathol took my first interview for Doordarshan, recollects Mammootty

Malayalam actor Mammootty paid homage to actor and writer Ravi Vallathol, who passed away on Saturday.

Mammootty said that he was really saddened by the demise of a good friend, who used to call and meet him frequently. The actor also shared anecdotes from his first meeting with Ravi Vallathol in a Facebook post.

"Ravi was a dear friend and I have several happy memories about him. My first interview for Doordarshan was taken by Ravi. I still remember when I was coming out after receiving my first state award, Ravi jostled through the crowd to come up to me and ask me questions," Mammootty said.

He further said that they had acted together in several movies, including Adoor Gopalakrishnan's Mathilukal.

Ravi Vallathol breathed his last at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday afternoon.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and several other personalities offered their condolences to the actor.