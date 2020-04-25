Prithviraj and Supriya on wedding anniversary: First time in 9 years spending the day apart

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran surprised many of his fans nine years ago on this very same day after he got married to Supriya Menon in a private ceremony in Palakkad on April 25, 2011.

Since then, the audience have seen many ups and downs in the career graph of Prithviraj, who has now become one of the most bankable actor-director and producer of the industry.

And going by his lovely wedding anniversary wish, it seems the couple are staying apart of their special day for the very first time.

By early morning 12, Prithvi took to his social media pages and shared a photo of him with wife Supriya. He wrote, “9 years.❤️ Apart for now..together forever! #LoveInTheTimeOfCorona” (sic.)

Supriya also shared a wedding pic of them and her post revealed that she was badly missing her better half on this very day. “Happy 9th Anniversary @therealprithvi! First time in 9 years that we are spending the day apart! But what do?! Waiting for you to come back soon and make this up to me!#LoveInTheTimesOfCorona#9DoneForeverToGo” (sic.)

Earlier, in an interview with a daily, Prithviraj credited Supriya for beinghis support system. “Supriya gave up her job and city to live with me in Kerala. I owe my wife a lot. I don't think I would be what I am today without her support."

Recently, in the interview with Manorama online, Supriya talked about how Prithviraj is always busy with shoots but after becoming a producer she understood his position.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Blessy, the actor-director duo have been stranded in Wadi Rum, Jordan along with their crew members, where they were shooting for the much awaited upcoming project Aadujeevitham. The shooting of Aadujeevitham was canceled due to the curfew that was imposed by the government of Jordan to fight Covid-19.

