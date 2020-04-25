{{head.currentUpdate}}

Jyotika's Ponmagal Vandhal to get digital release: reports

Actress Jyotika's upcoming film, Ponmagal Vandhal becomes the first film to have a direct OTT release in the history of Tamil cinema.

The film, directed by JJ Fredrick, was scheduled to hit the theatres on March 27. However, due to the lockdown imposed by the government, the film could not release.

And now, the makers have announced that Ponmagal Vandhal will have its digital premiere in May. According to reports, the film will stream from the first week of May.

Reportedly, the streaming rights of Ponmagal Vandhal have been secured by Amazon Prime.

Jyotika will be seen playing the role of a lawyer in Ponmagal Vandhal.

The music has been scored by Govind Vasantha and the movie is produced by Jyothika's actor husband, Suriya under his 2D Entertainment banner.

