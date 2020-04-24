When Jr. Kunchacko Boban sent special wishes for Sachin Tendulkar on birthday

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar is celebrating his 46th birthday today and wishes have been pouring in from all over for the ‘Master Blaster’.

Many celebrities took to their social media accounts to send birthday wishes to the Indian cricketing legend.

Among them the cutest wishe was from actor Kunchacko Boban's little son Izahaak.

Sharing a pic, Kunchacko wrote, “When you get your Junior to wish the Legend...Happy Birthday Master blaster”. The pic had Izahaak looking at Malayalam Manorama daily and pointing at Sachin's special column.

Adorable indeed!

Tendulkar is popularly referred to as the ‘God of Cricket’ and he has received many accolades in his life including the Arjuna Award in 1994 and the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 1997.

Meanwhile, Kunchacko's son recently turned one and amid lockdown the star kid had a hush-hush celebration with his parents.