{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

When Dulquer Salmaan's wife Amaal clicked his workout selfie

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

dulquer-salmaan-amaal
SHARE

Ever since the Coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown began, celebs have been confined to their houses.

As Dulquer Salmaan couldn't skip his exercise, the actor started off a new challenge #trainingdone where he urged stars to post pictures of their post-workout looks.

In fact, Dulquer’s post-workout pictures from home inspired many stars from the South India. He had also been sharing all the workout pics on his Instagram stories as well.

While, he was all set to take his workout selfie on Thursday, seems like his wife turned to be paparazzi and clicked his pic without the actor's knowledge.

dq-status

The actor took the snap on his Instagram story tagging Amaal Salmaan and wrote, “When the missus paps you taking your post workout selfie.”

Looks, the actor is getting ample time to be with his family during the lockdown.

In a recent interview, Dulquer had said that apart from workouts, he is also binge watching few shows, cooking, reading and taking care of his little one.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES