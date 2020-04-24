When Dulquer Salmaan's wife Amaal clicked his workout selfie

Ever since the Coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown began, celebs have been confined to their houses.

As Dulquer Salmaan couldn't skip his exercise, the actor started off a new challenge #trainingdone where he urged stars to post pictures of their post-workout looks.

In fact, Dulquer’s post-workout pictures from home inspired many stars from the South India. He had also been sharing all the workout pics on his Instagram stories as well.

While, he was all set to take his workout selfie on Thursday, seems like his wife turned to be paparazzi and clicked his pic without the actor's knowledge.

The actor took the snap on his Instagram story tagging Amaal Salmaan and wrote, “When the missus paps you taking your post workout selfie.”

Looks, the actor is getting ample time to be with his family during the lockdown.

In a recent interview, Dulquer had said that apart from workouts, he is also binge watching few shows, cooking, reading and taking care of his little one.