HappyWeddingDayAjithShalini: How religious differences never hindered their successful married life

Ajith and Shalini are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary on Friday. The actors came to know each other when they joined hands for Amarkalam. Instantly, love sparked between Ajith and Shalini. And they decided to marry with the blessings of their families.

As both were of different religions, they married as per both the religious customs. While Ajith is from a Hindu Brahmin family, Shalini had a Protestant Christian background. But inspite of the differences in their religious beliefs, the duo had a successful life together. In an interview to a magazine, Shalini talked about it and how they dorted out such differences.

She said, “Ajith and I come from different religious backgrounds. So, we celebrate all the festivals at home – from Diwali to Christmas. We go to the church and the temple alternatively.”

Talking about passing on the tradition to their kids, she said, “We don't want to specify any religion on our children. We want to teach them the best of both the religions and let them decide.”

In yet another interview, when asked about the support Ajith gets from his wife, he fondly says, “Shalini was an extremely successful actress herself. She’s been extremely supportive. It’s a very cliched thing to say that she’s my biggest critic, but to be very honest, she has given me the freedom to take my own decisions without trying to influence me or interfere in any way. I’m happy that I have a spouse who believes in me. But, yes, I let her share her doubts and I seek her opinion on what she feels. I value her opinion.”

The couple now has two children — Anoushka and Aadhik.