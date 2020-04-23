Tamil actor Vijay donates Rs 1.30 crore towards coronavirus relief fund

While celebs from across the globe are doing their bit to contain the pandemic Covid-19, Tamil actor Vijay donated Rs 1.30 core towards coronavirus relief fund.

As per a statement, Vijay has donates Rs 25 lakh towards PM relief fund, Rs 50 Tamil Nadu CM relief fund, Rs 10 lakh to Kerala CM relief fund, Rs 25 lakh to Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI), Rs 5 lakh each to the CM relief funds of Andhra, Telangana and Karnataka apart from Rs 5 lakh to Puducherry. The statement further added that Vijay has also donated some undisclosed amount to the welfare of members of his fan clubs in Tamil Nadu.

On the career front, Vijay will be next seen on screen in upcoming Tamil film Master, which has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Recently, Vijay’s fans had created and trended the keyword MasterFDFS on Twitter.

The film was supposed to release on April 9 but due to lockdown it has been postponed. It is said that the movie might get a release by Vijay's birthday which falls on June 22.