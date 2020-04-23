Taapsee Pannu recalls the day she accepted her flaws

Taapsee Pannu has opened up about the incident the made her accept her flaws, and helped her acquire an identity.

All though the ongoing lockdown, Taapsee has kept regaling fans with interesting anecdotes from her life. These include her growing-up years and film shoots. In her latest post, the actress talks about an incident that changed the way she perceives herself.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a picture that has her wearing a gorgeous blue saree.

"This is like a BTS from a shoot I did for Gaurang. I remember how I was concerned that my short hair won't suit the sarees he makes Coz they r so traditional but he was so nonchalant about it n said we will use your original hair length, colour , texture, everything natural, everything YOU. That really made me think sometimes you just have to embrace how you look only then the world will embrace it. Shying away from how you look is never going to help you grow in life. The day I accepted my flaws was the day I came into my true self n my flaws helped me get a unique identity #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost," she wrote.

While Taapsee keeps fans entertained with her posts, she recently confessed whe was missing returning to the film set. Sharing a photo from her 2018 film, "Manmarziyaan", she wrote: "This throwback is clearly out of missing the madness we thrive on as actors. The calm we find in the most crazy situations. Need to get back to the chaos soon."