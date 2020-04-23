Samantha in Telugu remake of the Kannada movie Dia

After playing the lead in the Telugu remake of tamil movie 96, Samantha is likely to feature in a remake version of the Kannada movie Dia.

According to reports, Samantha has been impressed by the romantic drama starring Pruthvi Ambaar, Dheekshith, and Kushee in the lead roles. As per reports, a Telugu producer has approached the actress for the same.

If the reports come out to be true, Samantha Akkineni will be portraying the female lead in the Telugu version of the movie helmed by KS Ashoka and it will be interesting to see her in an introverted role.

Meanwhile, director Singeetam has also approached Samatha for a biopic based on the life of the popular Carnatic singer, Bangalore Nagaratnamma.

Also, she will be featuring in the second season of the web series The Family Man co-starring Manoj Bajpayee.