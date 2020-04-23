This cute pic of Aju Varghese and kids will beat your lockdown blues

With lockdown, everyone is taking shelter and practicing social distancing. People are finding themselves spending more time than they ever have at home and celebs too are no different.

Many have been sharing updates as to how they are spending their days and what they are upto via social media platforms. If you think parenting your kids have been tiring for a while, actor Aju Varghese have come up with a cute photo that will definetly beat the lockdown blues.

“Drawing is indeed easy. See here,” he captioned and shared a pic featuring his four kids. While his kids are seen drawing on their books, Aju is seen drawing over the wall behind him. And if you closely see, one could see how the wall is already filled with drawings. Looks like the kids are having a blast with their father.

Recently, in an interview with a daily, Aju had told that his children are glad to have him around 24x7. “All four of them have now become a gang and have created a world of their own with their games and plans. I too join them, even though they chuck me out of their games without me realising it,” Aju was quoted as saying.

Aju Varghese and Augustina have four kids — Evan, Juvana, Luke and Jake.

Evan and Juvana, born on October 28 in 2014, have already made their appearance in the blockbuster family entertainer Jacobinte Swargarajyam. Aju's twin boys Jake and Luke were born on September 30, 2016.