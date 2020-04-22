Actress Shobhana's Facebook account gets hacked, alerts fans

Actress-dancer Shobhana's Facebook page on Monday had various video posts. The actress who is known for sharing her dance videos surprised her fans and followers with the posts. Soon, Shobhana herself took to her Instagram page and revealed that her Facebook account was hacked.

Sharing a photo, she wrote, “Dear Friends, someone has gained access to my Facebook page and account.”

She also mentioned that the issue has been raised with the cyber cell team and they are working on it.

“We are closely working with the Police department to sort the same. We will be active once we gain complete control. Thanks for your support,” she said.

Shobana was last seen in Varane Avashyamund directed by Anoop Sathyan.

Recently, she had shared a video of hers and students highlighting the importance of staying creative during the lockdown period.