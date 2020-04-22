Made-at-home short film by these teachers explains how to make the most of this lockdown

The coronavirus-induced lockdown has suddenly given a lot of time staying indoors, with several people keeping themselves engaged in multiple ways. Around 11 teachers of the Department of English in Carmel College in Mala have joined together to produce a short film, shot and edited at individual homes to put across a message of resilience and to explain how they spent their lockdown days at home.

The short film, available on YouTube, has already gained attention and is being shared across various social media platforms.

A 5-minute film conceptualised by Mary Sharon K and directed and edited by Keerthy Sophiya Ponnachan, drives home the message of staying united at tough times even when they are physically away from each other.

The film features the teachers of the department involving in their day-to-day activities and spending quality time with their family. The film also shows what they did during the lockdown and also urges the viewers to try the same.

Inspired by the recent short film 'Family' made by film personalities across the country, the teachers of the college have weaved a story to show how connected they are even if they are staying away from each other.

“Our film is about how we made the most out of this lockdown. We have also involved our family members in various process of the filmmaking. Our basic idea was to tell people that this lockdown was in fact not a lockdown for us but an opportunity to develop our skills,” said Keerthy.

In the film, the teachers show how to stay healthy, stick to organic products, sharpen one's culinary skills, improve fitness, spend quality time reading or reviving your talent and skills, involve in gardening, cleaning, staying with loved ones, staying away from fake news and updating oneself with authentic news.

The entire production from scripting to shooting to editing was done in three days.