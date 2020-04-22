From Fahadh Faasil to Dulquer Salmaan: TikTok look-alike of Mollywood celebs

A number of TikTok users, it seems, are getting popular by imitating popular stars. Not only do these TikTok users resemble the celebs, they also recreate looks so closely that they almost resemble them.

Take a look at some of the doppelgangers that are gaining popularity on TikTok with their videos.

Fahadh Faasil

One TikTok user, named Akkii Backer, has created a buzz on the video-sharing platform by recreating many of Fahadh Faasil's movie scenes. Looks like he loves to act out scenes and the latest one from Trance movie is viral.

Dulquer Salmaan

There had been many lookalikes for DQ and this one, who goes by the name Shahjahan is very popular. His videos show him dressed up and lip-syncing to famous Dulquer Salmaan dialogues.

Tovino Thomas

Sudheesh Krishna's videos receive thousands of views each and show him dressing up and acting like the young star Tovino.

Prithviraj

One of the most popular TikTok stars today is Sooraj. His uncanny resemblance to Prithvi has earned him many likes. In his videos, he can be seen lip-syncing to many of Prithviraj's interviews and movie dialogues.

Soubin Shahir

It would be hard to call Brijith as a lookalike of actor Soubin Shahir. But he makes sure that with each video of his, he brings out close resemblance to the actor.