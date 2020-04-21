{{head.currentUpdate}}

Shane Nigam's Veyil shoot completed, poster released

The poster of Shane Nigam-starrer Veyil movie was released online recently.

The poster has Shane with his eyes closed and a cigarette dangling from his lips. The makers had wrapped up the shooting of the movie last month after the shoot was delayed for the differences between Shane, director and producer Joby George.

The film, directed by debutant Sarath Menon, also stars Shine Tom Chacko, in addition to some newcomers.

Shaz Mohammed is the director of photography. Pradeep Kumar has composed the songs and background score. Praveen Prabhakar handles the editing. Veyil is produced by Joby George Thadathil, under the banner Goodwill Entertainments.

