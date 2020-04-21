When Quentin Tarantino and Pierce Brosnan got drunk and pitched in a James Bond film

British star Pierce Brosnan has revealed that filmmaker Quentin Tarantino once discussed a James Bond movie plot with him.

The 66-year-old actor, who played the suave 007 spy in four films from 1995 to 2002, shared the story during a live watch-along of"Goldeneye" with Esquire.

"It was after'Kill Bill Vol. 2', and he wanted to meet me, so I went up to Hollywood one day from the beach, and I met him at the Four Seasons," Brosnan recalled.

"I got there at 7pm, I like to be punctual. 7:15 came around, no Quentin, he was upstairs doing press. Someone sent over a martini, so I had a martini, and I waited till 7:30, and I thought, where the heck is he? Word came down, apologies, so I thought, okay, I'll have another martini," he added.

After Tarantino finally arrived, the two got drunk soon and their discussion inevitably went on to the long-running spy franchise.

"He was pounding the table, saying, 'You're the best James Bond, I wanna do James Bond,' and it was very close quarters in the restaurant and I thought, please calm down, but we don't tell Quentin Tarantino to calm down," said Brosnan.

Though the actor did not reveal the details of the Tarantino's Bond pitch, he did take it up to the producers.

"He wanted to do James Bond, and I went back to the shop and told them but it wasn't mean to be. No Quentin Tarantino for James Bond," Brosnan added.