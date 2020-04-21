10 Netflix series and documentary films you can watch on YouTube for free

Yes, you heard it right! As everyone is staying at home during the lockdown and binge watching the streaming service Netflix has put a bunch of its shows up for free on YouTube.

"For many years, Netflix has allowed teachers to screen documentaries in their classrooms. However, this isn't possible with schools closed. So at their request, we have made a selection of our documentary features and series available on the Netflix US YouTube channel," the streaming platorm said in a statement.

Netflix also said that these documentaries are currently available in English and subtitles in 'more than a dozen languages' will be available later this week.

Here’s what Netflix has put on YouTube for free here:

Our Planet

The eight-part series showes the wonders of nature and is narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

Chasing Coral

The 90-minute documentary is about coral reefs and had even won an Emmy for Outstanding Nature Documentary.

13th

13th is an Oscar-nominated documentary about mass imprisonment of black Americans. It had also bagged the Best Documentary accolade at the Emmys, the BAFTAs and the NAACP Image Awards.

Knock Down the House

This is one of Netflix’s highest rated offerings. It revolves around four young, female congresswomen in USA.

Period. End of Sentence

It revolves around the a group of women at Kathikera village in Uttar Pradesh who make sanitary napkins using low-cost machines. The short won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject in 2019.



The White Helmets

It tells the story of a group of civilian volunteers who call themselves the White Helmets from Syria.

Zion

Zion is an inspiring docu that follows the life of Zion Clark, a young wrestler born without legs.

Explained

This is a Vox project where different topics are explained in each episode from a wide range of culturally relevant topics to questions and ideas.

Abstract: The Art of Design

It's about innovative designers taking viewers through iconic creations and the stories behind them.

Babies

This was in Netflix’s top ten list for a long while. The docu-series focuses on 15 babies and explores their growing up.