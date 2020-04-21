Malavika Mohanan's bike racing video is super cool!

Malavika Mohanan was last seen in Rajinikanth's Petta, where we witnessed actress' strong acting skills. In no time, Malavika Mohanan has become a hot favourite not only amongst youngsters but she is also a darling of social media. With so many attributes, we recently discovered that the actress loves adventure too.

Malavika, an active hand on Instagram recently shared a video that will surprise you. She was seen racing on formula one track in Noida. She recalled the moments how she decided to learn the 'new skill' last year and got the opportunity to ride with some of the best riders.

Many celebs including Aishwarya Lekshmi, Gautami Nair, Ann Augustine applauded her adventurous side.

Actor-director Shekhar Kapoor asked her which bike it was to which she replied saying, 'a Yamaha R15 Version 3'.

Moothon actress Sobhita Dhulipala expressed how she too wanted to do it and Malavika promised her to go for ride once lockdown is lifted.

Meanwhile, on workfront, Malavika is awaiting the release of Vijay-starrer Master. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film was supposed to hit the big screens in the second week of April. However, it was then delayed as the government has imposed a nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.